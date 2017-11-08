World Cup play-off: O'Neill mulls over NI attacking options for Swiss first leg

Fit-again Jamie Ward could feature in his first Northern Ireland game since March

Michael O'Neill's main selection issues for Northern Ireland's World Cup play-off first leg against Switzerland look to centre on his attacking formation.

Nottingham Forest forward Jamie Ward could earn a recall after being out since March because of a calf injury.

O'Neill has to decide on his central striker option for Thursday's game with Josh Magennis, Conor Washington and Kyle Lafferty all in contention.

Paddy McNair and Aaron Hughes have been passed fit but look unlikely to start.

With O'Neill expected to operate with a flat back four, Conor McLaughlin, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt look in line to retain the roles they had in the Group C qualifier defeat in Norway.

Captain Steven Davis, who will win his 100th cap at Windsor Park, is likely to be joined in midfield by Oliver Norwood and Corry Evans but predicting O'Neill's selection beyond that is tricky as the Irish aim to stay on course for a first World Cup finals since 1986.

Charlton forward Magennis can play either wide right or as a central striker and his positioning could impact on the chances of Ward, QPR's Washington, Lafferty and Stuart Dallas earning starts.

Key players Davis and Jonny Evans are among eight Northern Ireland players on one yellow card heading into the Belfast game with Corry Evans, Norwood, Dallas, Magennis, Ward and McNair the other men who will miss Sunday's second leg in Basel if they pick up a caution on Thursday.

Switzerland missed out on automatic qualification because of last month's defeat by Portugal

Swiss narrowly missed automatic qualification

Switzerland, whose 11th spot in the Fifa rankings put them 12 places higher than Northern Ireland, won nine of their 10 qualifiers in Group B but a closing 2-0 defeat by Portugal saw them missing out on automatic qualification on goal difference.

Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is the main creative force for the Swiss while Benfica striker Haris Seferovic notched four of their 23 goals in the qualifying group.

Defensively the Swiss look solid with Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner set to win his 95th cap in Belfast and AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez also likely to start for Vladimir Petkovic's side.

Michael O'Neill suggested on Wednesday that Switzerland's failure to clinch their World Cup spot last month could prey on their minds as they head into the play-off.

"To win nine games and to miss out on qualification I am sure is not a particularly pleasant situation to be in as a coach or a group of players," said the Northern Ireland boss.

"The Portugal game was almost a play-off. Now they find themselves in a play-off with us."

O'Neill sees 'real assurance' in NI squad

While O'Neill is hoping that there may be self-doubt in the Swiss camp, he insists that he sees a "real assurance" in his squad.

"A self-belief has grown in the squad over the last three or four years which has put them in this position," added the Northern Ireland boss.

"They see an opportunity that they don't want to waste but they have done everything so far that I've asked of them and I'm sure they will do everything possible over the next two games to try and make World Cup qualification a reality.

"These players have gone through a lot. They have experienced a lot of good, a lot of bad.

"One thing I will say to them is not to fear the situation, to embrace the situation and whatever happens , that when we look back, we don't have any regrets."

NI must keep tie alive says O'Neill

O'Neill admits mission one on Thursday night will be ensure that the tie remains alive going into Sunday's second leg.

"This is different from (the final Euro 2016 qualifier against) Greece when a win was going to take us to the finals.

"I don't envisage that there will be a big margin over the two legs.

"It will be a tight play-off tie and the main thing for us is to ensure that we have something to take to Basel which is going to give us an opportunity in the second leg.

"Ideally that's a lead but there are little things that you have to be wary of. There is the significance of an away goal which can change the dynamic of the tie.

"But those are all things we have to manage throughout the game so we can't get too bogged down in that. Our focus has to be on the performance."