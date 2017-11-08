Scotland v Netherlands

Malky Mackay takes charge of Scotland for the first time at Pittodrie

BBC coverage

Scotland are set to blood a number of new faces with eight uncapped players in the squad for Thursday's friendly with the Netherlands at Pittodrie.

Interim coach Malky Mackay could hand debuts to Aberdeen duo Graeme Shinnie and on-loan Ryan Christie on home soil.

Jason Cummings, Callum McGregor, Jordan Archer, Ryan Jack, Paul Hanlon and Liam Cooper are the others hoping for a first taste of international football.

Cummings is the only recognised striker after Leigh Griffiths withdrew injured.

Stoke midfielder Darren Fletcher, who captained Scotland in their 2-2 draw with Slovenia last month, also dropped out with an injury.

As well as Nottingham Forest's Cummings, 22, Christie - on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic - and West Brom winger Matt Phillips can also play more advanced roles.

Mackay confirmed on Wednesday that two of the three Aberdeen players in the pool - including Kenny McLean, who has one cap - will start against the Dutch.

Mackay, the Scottish FA's performance director, takes charge following the departure of Gordon Strachan.

The former Watford and Cardiff boss has overlooked several English Championship players, who were regulars under Strachan, including Robert Snodgrass, Barry Bannan, Chris Martin and Ikechi Anya.

Mackay (right) could utilise Phillips as a central striker against the Dutch

An experienced Netherlands squad has Nice veteran Wesley Sneijder, Roma's Kevin Strootman and Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool as midfield options.

Former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk is also included by manager Dick Advocaat.

The 70-year-old former Rangers boss has two uncapped players at his disposal, Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 20, and PSV Eindhoven forward Jurgen Locadia, 24.

Like Scotland, the Dutch failed in their bid to reach the World Cup in Russia next summer after finishing third in their qualifying group behind France and Sweden.

It is the second major tournament in a row they have missed out on after also failing to qualify for Euro 2016.

Pre-match comments

Interim Scotland manager Malky Mackay: "It's been good, the boys have been excellent. The training sessions have been sharp and full of quality and the group have gelled pretty quickly together. That's important, that there's an ambience.

"As far as we're concerned it's not a friendly, it's one of the games leading up to the Euro 2020 campaign. It's a long lead-in to that now, with three, possibly four games, and I'm shaping this group so that they've got the chance to grab a place for the first game.

"What the fans are going to see is an athletic team, players who have technical ability. I just about picked my team on day one. We've tweaked it. When we do have the ball, I expect us to do something with it."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Hull City)

Defenders: Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Paul Hanlon (Hibernian), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Christophe Berra (Hearts)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Scott Brown (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Ryan Christie (Aberdeen* on loan from Celtic), Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest)

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Michel Vorm (Tottenham), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Wesley Hoedt (Southampton), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin), Kenny Tete (Olympique Lyon), Joël Veltman (Ajax)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Marco van Ginkel (PSV), Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyon), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Davy Pröpper (Brighton), Wesley Sneijder (Nice), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Vincent Janssen (Fenerbahce), Jürgen Locadia (PSV)