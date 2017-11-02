Aberdeen: Miko Virtanen eyes Euro finals place after Everton exit

Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen has been at Everton's youth academy for the past two seasons

Former Everton midfielder Miko Virtanen hopes that joining Aberdeen will help him secure his place in next year's Euro Under-19 finals in his homeland.

The 18-year-old Finn has signed until the end of the season after impressing on a week's trial at Pittodrie.

"We have the Euros coming up next year at that age level in Finland," he said.

"So I will hopefully be in the squad for that. Between now and then, I need to just concentrate on playing well for Aberdeen."

Virtanen's family moved to England when he was 13 after impressing Everton during an international youth tournament and spent the last two years with the English Premier League club's youth academy.

"Although I have a Scouse accent, I am 100% Finnish," he told Aberdeen's website.

"I have represented my county at under-16 level through to the under-19s so far."

Virtanen, who will initially be with the Dons' development squad, follows the path of Ryan Harrington, the Welsh right-back who joined the Dons from Everton's academy this summer.

"I played for the under-18s for two seasons, but it did not really work out in the end," he added.

"I had a few injuries and never got the chance to show what I could do.

"I was therefore looking for a new club over the summer.

"It took a bit longer than I would have liked as we are now coming to November, but I wanted to take my time to make sure I made the right move.

"I am good friends with Ryan Harrington and he alerted the club to my situation."