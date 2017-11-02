FA Cup: Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams aims for another lucrative run

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams is hoping his side can repeat their FA Cup run of last season.

The Pilgrims drew Premier League giants Liverpool in the third round and held them to a 0-0 draw at Anfield before losing the replay 1-0 at Home Park.

Argyle's run last season, with three televised matches, earned them £1m.

"We've got to try to progress through the first round and get through the second round to get a very good tie again," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's always important that you have moments like that in your career," added Adams, who masterminded Ross County's run to the 2010 Scottish Cup final, when the second-tier side beat Celtic 2-0 in the last four.

"For a manager it's always nice to take your team to these Premier League grounds and pit your wits against better opposition.

"That's what Liverpool were and we were able to nullify them on the day."