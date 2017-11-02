Tommy Wright: 'St Johnstone can spring Celtic surprise'

Tommy Wright oversaw Celtic's last domestic defeat, in May 2016

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says his players can end Celtic's unbeaten run because they have overturned the odds in games before.

The Perth side were the last team to defeat Celtic in a domestic fixture, 62 games ago, but have failed to score since September.

"We still go into Saturday's game thinking we can win," Wright said.

"We have always been capable of throwing up surprise results and Saturday is no different."

St Johnstone have lost four of their last five matches, with their last goal coming in the 2-1 win over Hamilton Academical on 23 September.

Wright could be without five key players through injury for the visit of Celtic.

Brian Easton, Murray Davidson and Chris Millar are definite absentees, with doubts over Stefan Scougall and Michael O'Halloran.

The Saints manager, though, insists they can still spring a surprise.

"There is no panic," he said. "Ultimately, we are not happy with the run we are in.

"We are working hard to get out of it and we will stick together and get our way through it. That's what we have got to do."

Celtic have already equalled a 100-year-old British and club record for their unbeaten run and will break it unless Saints match that previous win at McDiarmid park.

"The key to anything you do against them is what happens when you get the ball," he added.

"You have to be prepared to take the ball and be prepared to play against them.

"If you defend well but keep giving the ball back to them, eventually they will wear you down and very quickly, if they get that first goal, they can score two or three in a short space of time."