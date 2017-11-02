Motherwell's Stephen Robinson given touchline ban but cleared for cup final

Stephen Robinson looked content as he left the Hampden hearing

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson will be able to stand on the touchline during the Scottish League Cup final after receiving a one-match suspension.

The 42-year-old Northern Irishman was sent to the stand along with Rangers' Pedro Caixinha during the semi-final.

He would have had to watch his side face Celtic from the Hampden stand had he been banned for three matches.

But, after a Scottish FA hearing, he was given a one-match ban plus another suspended for good behaviour.

That further suspension will come into play should he transgress again before the end of the season.

Motherwell defeated Rangers 2-0 and will meet holders Celtic in the final at Hampden on 26 November.

Caixinha, who has since been dismissed as boss at Ibrox, accepted a one-match suspension following his heated touchline exchange with Robinson.

However, the Motherwell manager decided to challenge his misconduct charge.