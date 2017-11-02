England: Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez & Ruben Loftus-Cheek called up

Tammy Abraham, who is also eligible to play for Nigeria, has featured at youth level for England

England have called up the uncapped Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out, as has Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

Team-mate Ashley Young, who last played for his country in September 2013, is recalled.

Tottenham's Danny Rose and Leicester's Jamie Vardy return from injury.

England play Germany on 10 November and Brazil on 14 November at Wembley.

England squad

Tammy Abraham (Swansea City - loan from Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Joe Hart (West Ham United - loan from Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace - loan from Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Harry Winks (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

'Young's displays warrant a recall' - reaction

When asked about the selection of the trio of uncapped players, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "If I'm asking club managers to be brave and pick young players, I think I've got to do the same."

Chelsea striker Abraham, 20, has been in good form since joining Swansea on loan, having scored five goals in 13 appearances.

Defender Gomez, 20, has been a Liverpool regular, while Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek, 21, has played seven games on loan at Crystal Palace.

Southgate also explained Smalling's exclusion and the recall of his team-mate Young.

"I have huge respect for Chris. He is a player playing at a big club," Southgate said.

"We want to play in a certain way and the players I have brought in I want to see using the ball from the back and building it up in a certain way."

"Young's performances warrant a recall," he added. "We want to play with wing-backs - I think it's a role he can perform, left or right, very well. He's played very well for Manchester United.

"Generally speaking we want to look at younger players, and develop the team, but I've always said if a more senior player is playing well and warrants the call-up, we should include them."