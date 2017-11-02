England manager Gareth Southgate explains the absence of Jack Wilshere and Chris Smalling from the latest national squad, saying Wilshere cannot be included if he is not playing regularly for Arsenal.

Southgate has called up the uncapped Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month.

