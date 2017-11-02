Patrice Evra (Marseille) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Patrice Evra: Marseille defender is sent off for apparently kicking fan
-
Patrice Evra was sent off after appearing to kick a fan before his Marseille side's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes.
Footage shows the 36-year-old former Manchester United defender appearing to aim an acrobatic kick at the head of a fan at the side of the pitch during Marseille's warm-up in Portugal.
Substitute Evra was red-carded before kick-off, and his side started with 11.
Uefa's disciplinary body is likely to rule on any further action on Friday.
Line-ups
Vitória Guimarães
- 56Macedo Silva
- 20Coimbra Aurélio
- 33Rocha Mendes
- 4Costa Valente
- 53Konan
- 7Neto Ramos
- 25Wakaso
- 16HurtadoBooked at 15mins
- 10Almeida Ramos
- 99Martins de Souza
- 11Dias Belloli
Substitutes
- 6da Cunha Teixeira
- 15García
- 22Castro Ferreira
- 36Fernandes de Oliveira
- 71Santos Sturgeon
- 91Texeira
- 93Celis
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 17Sarr
- 23Rami
- 13Abdennour
- 18AmaviBooked at 8mins
- 4Kamara
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 27Lopez
- 28Germain
- 8Sanson
- 14N'Jie
Substitutes
- 2Sakai
- 6Rolando
- 11Mitroglou
- 16Pelé
- 21Evra
- 26Thauvin
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Dismissal
Half Time
First Half ends, Vitória Guimarães 0, Marseille 0.
Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Amavi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valère Germain with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Rafael Martins (Vitória Guimarães) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by João Aurélio with a cross.
Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
Attempt blocked. Rafael Martins (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Adil Rami.
Attempt missed. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.
Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Valente (Vitória Guimarães).
Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Aymen Abdennour (Marseille).
Chico Ramos (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Sanson.
Attempt missed. Héldon (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Aurélio with a cross.
Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ghislain Konan (Vitória Guimarães).
Attempt missed. Rafael Martins (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.
Alhassan Wakaso (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
Offside, Marseille. Jordan Amavi tries a through ball, but Maxime Lopez is caught offside.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Jubal.
Booking
Paolo Hurtado (Vitória Guimarães) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paolo Hurtado (Vitória Guimarães).
Hand ball by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Héldon (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Booking
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alhassan Wakaso (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Attempt missed. Marcos Valente (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jubal with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Chico Ramos (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).
Offside, Marseille. Jordan Amavi tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Chico Ramos (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Aymen Abdennour.