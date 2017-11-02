Patrice Evra: Marseille defender is sent off for apparently kicking fan

Evra spent eight years with Manchester United between 2006 and 2014

Patrice Evra was sent off after appearing to kick a fan before his Marseille side's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Footage shows the 36-year-old former Manchester United defender appearing to aim an acrobatic kick at the head of a fan at the side of the pitch during Marseille's warm-up in Portugal.

Substitute Evra was red-carded before kick-off, and his side started with 11.

Uefa's disciplinary body is likely to rule on any further action on Friday.