Cuco Martina: Everton defender leaves hospital after suffering neck injury in Lyon defeat

Everton defender Cuco Martina was carried off on a stretcher just before half-time in the Europa League tie

Everton defender Cuco Martina has been released from hospital after suffering a neck injury during the 3-0 defeat at Lyon.

The incident happened shortly before half-time when the 28-year-old came off worse after challenging Lyon's Maxwel Cornet for a header.

After lengthy treatment he was carried off the pitch wearing a neck brace.

"Cuco was concussed and complained of pains down his neck," said caretaker manager David Unsworth.

After tweeting that Martina had been taken to hospital, the club stated that the defender would be flying back home with the squad.

Curacao international Martina, who joined Everton on a free transfer last summer, has played 10 games for the Toffees this season.