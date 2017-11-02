FA Cup first round: How to follow all the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device Past FA Cup champions aiming for first-round glory

The FA Cup first round takes place this weekend - and BBC Sport has you covered on TV, radio and online.

Friday night's game between eighth-tier Hyde United and League One MK Dons - on an artificial pitch - will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app from 19:30 GMT.

On Saturday, you can watch highlights from the day's games on the BBC Sport website from 17:30.

Final Score from 13:45 on Sunday will show the goals as they go in.

And there's more.

If you are not near a TV, you can still follow the Hyde v MK Dons game on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 19:50.

On Saturday, tune into BBC One at noon for Football Focus on the Road live from Boreham Wood, who play Blackpool.

You can then listen to that game on Radio 5 live sports extra, which is followed by Newport v Walsall.

On Sunday, the station will have live commentary of Exeter City v Heybridge Swifts from 13:55 with Chorley v Fleetwood on Monday at 19:40.

Highlights from the first round will be shown at 17:30 on Sunday on BBC Two.

There will also be highlights on the BBC Red Button on Sunday from 23:45 until 07:15 on Monday.