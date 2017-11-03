Irish Premiership: Kearney says Glenavon have point to prove in top-two tussle

Coleraine defender Adam Mullan stretches for the ball with Mark Sykes in the 4-2 win over Glenavon at the Showgrounds

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney believes Glenavon will be out to avenge a September defeat by the leaders in the top-two tussle at Mourneview Park.

Kearney's team beat the free-scoring Lurgan Blues 4-2 and they now sit eight points clear at the top.

"They'll want to prove a point from that day and we know it's going to be tough at the Showgrounds," he said.

"They have a lot of talented players who can do damage and they are scoring goals for fun."

Glenavon, who have a game in hand on the Premiership pacesetters, have rattled in 37 goals in just 12 league outings.

Unbeaten Coleraine inflicted their only defeat of the campaign with Bannsiders winger Darren McAuley bagging a fine double.

Big game at Showgrounds

"This is going to be a cracker - Coleraine are flying at the minute," said Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay.

"We have two new teams up around the top and it keeps the league interesting.

"They longer we can both stay up there the more interesting the league campaign is going to be for everyone.

"We want to secure a victory but of course you don't a win a league at the start of November."

Crusaders sit third after winning their last two league games and Stephen Baxter's team are away against Ards.

Blues well back

Linfield ended a three-match losing run by beating Ards last Saturday but they are 13 points off the pace.

The champions will aim to build on that victory when they take on bottom team Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park.

Cliftonville lost to the Crues in the Co Antrim Shield on Monday they will seek to bounce back against Carrick Rangers.

"After the defeat by Crusaders we're determined to put in a good performance at Solitude for our fans," said Reds striker Rory Donnelly, who was named NIFWA Player of the Month on Friday.

Dungannon Swift hold a six-point advantage over Warrenpoint Town going into their meeting at Milltown.