BBC Sport - FA Cup: Heybridge Swifts defender Jack Cawley fits driving a cab around training schedule

Taxi to training for Heybridge Swifts player & cab driver

Heybridge Swifts defender and part-time taxi driver Jack Cawley is looking forward to his side's first-round FA Cup tie against Exeter City.

Watch more on Football Focus on Saturday 4 October on BBC One from 12:00 GMT

