Heybridge Swifts defender and part-time taxi driver Jack Cawley is looking forward to his side's first-round FA Cup tie against Exeter City.

Watch more on Football Focus on Saturday 4 October on BBC One from 12:00 GMT

Watch Hyde United v MK Dons in the FA Cup first round, Friday 3 November, 19:30 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.