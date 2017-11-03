Arsenal Women set to appoint Joe Montemurro as manager

Joe Montemurro is assistant to former Wigan manager Warren Joyce at Melbourne City

Arsenal Women are set to appoint Australian coach Joe Montemurro as their new manager, following the departure of Pedro Martinez Losa.

Montemurro, 48, is assistant coach of A-League side Melbourne City.

Last season he led Melbourne City Women to the W-League title in their first year of existence, finishing the campaign unbeaten.

Spaniard Losa left the Gunners on 25 October after spending three years in charge of the side.

Assistant coach Ismael Garcia is in temporary charge of the Women's Super League One club.

