Patrick Roberts' success on loan at Celtic inspired Brandon Barker to join Hibs

Brandon Barker was at Manchester City since the age of eight

Hibernian winger Brandon Barker says the success of Patrick Roberts last season at Celtic played a major part in his decision to move to Easter Road.

Roberts has returned to Celtic and he and Barker are on season-long loans from Manchester City.

"He is a top player. He is obviously learning his trade here, as I am," said Barker of fellow winger Roberts.

"He has had a very successful time at Celtic over the past 18 months and hopefully he can do it again."

And the 21-year-old Englishman added: "We are similar players. We both like to dribble a lot and run at players so when I saw him doing well it gave me a bit of hope."

Barker still hopes to make the grade at City, the club he has been at since the age of eight and where he made one substitute appearance in the FA Cup.

Recalling having a meeting with manager Pep Guardiola, Barker said: "It can go two ways. You can be star-struck but you know you are there to do a job.

"I know he is one of the biggest [managers] in the world but you have to get that out of your mind straight away. He is very enthusiastic about young players.

Brandon Barker in action for Manchester City Under-21s against his city rivals United - he still hopes to force his way into the City top team

"It's not worked out with me at the moment but a couple of my young friends who are there are training with the first team every day.

"It shows you it's there for the taking if you are good enough. You have to be realistic. They have some of the best players in the world, not just the Premier League."

Barker had trials at Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers as a youngster but says being a regular at City matches with his father made joining them ideal.

"I didn't really support anyone as I was so young," he said. "I used to have around 20 different football shirts when I was that young. Obviously when I signed for City that became the love that I had."