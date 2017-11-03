Scott Flinders: Cheltenham Town keeper's new contract a 'no-brainer'
- From the section Football
Giving goalkeeper Scott Flinders a new contract until at least 2019 was a "no-brainer", according to Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson.
Former Hartlepool and York stopper Flinders, 31, joined the League Two Robins on a free transfer in August.
"He has done very, very well," Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
"When he first arrived, it was a short-term contract. Now was the right timing for us both to say, 'we're happy and you're happy, so let's do it'."
Johnson's side host non-league Maidstone United in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.