Peru: Paolo Guerrero to miss World Cup play-off after failing drugs test

Paolo Guerrero is Peru's record goalscorer

Peru captain and record scorer Paolo Guerrero has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test and will miss their World Cup play-off.

The striker, 33, was tested after a draw with Argentina on 5 October.

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said Fifa has suspended Guerrero for 30 days for an "adverse" result, adding it hoped "facts will be clarified".

Peru will reach a first World Cup since 1982 if they beat New Zealand over two legs on 11 and 16 November.

Guerrero, who plays for Brazilian club Flamengo, has 33 goals in 84 appearances for his country.

He featured in their final qualifier, a 1-1 draw with Colombia on 11 October.

In a statement, the FPF said it valued his "immense contribution", adding: "FPF selection and the whole of Peru stand in solidarity with him in these difficult moments.

"The FPF abides by and respects Fifa's decision and trusts that the facts will soon be clarified and this process will be definitively resolved."