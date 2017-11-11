League One
Doncaster0Rotherham0

Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 15Wright
  • 6Butler
  • 5Baudry
  • 17Blair
  • 7Kongolo
  • 16Houghton
  • 10Rowe
  • 18Toffolo
  • 26Coppinger
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 11Williams
  • 12Whiteman
  • 13Marosi
  • 14Mandeville
  • 20Garratt
  • 22Beestin

Rotherham

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 5Ajayi
  • 6Wood
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 23R Williams
  • 4Vaulks
  • 16Potter
  • 22Newell
  • 11Taylor
  • 24Moore

Substitutes

  • 7Forde
  • 10Ball
  • 17Towell
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 21Yates
  • 30Bilboe
  • 40Wiles
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Darren Potter (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers).

Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).

Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United).

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range.

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a header from very close range.

Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).

Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).

Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Joe Wright.

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford169342518730
4Charlton159332316730
5Rotherham178272922726
6Scunthorpe167541813526
7Blackburn157442112925
8Fleetwood167452725225
9Peterborough157352521424
10Oxford Utd166552620623
11Southend166552026-623
12Blackpool156452019122
13Bristol Rovers167092529-421
14Portsmouth166281920-120
15Doncaster175481820-219
16Walsall164752124-319
17MK Dons165471724-719
18Oldham165382735-818
19Rochdale163851619-317
20Wimbledon16439917-815
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581220-814
23Bury1633101724-712
24Plymouth162591224-1211
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC