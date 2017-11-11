Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 15Wright
- 6Butler
- 5Baudry
- 17Blair
- 7Kongolo
- 16Houghton
- 10Rowe
- 18Toffolo
- 26Coppinger
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 11Williams
- 12Whiteman
- 13Marosi
- 14Mandeville
- 20Garratt
- 22Beestin
Rotherham
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Emmanuel
- 5Ajayi
- 6Wood
- 20Ihiekwe
- 23R Williams
- 4Vaulks
- 16Potter
- 22Newell
- 11Taylor
- 24Moore
Substitutes
- 7Forde
- 10Ball
- 17Towell
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 21Yates
- 30Bilboe
- 40Wiles
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Darren Potter (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers).
Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).
Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range.
Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a header from very close range.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).
Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).
Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Joe Wright.
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.