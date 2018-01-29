League One
RochdalePWiganP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Rochdale P-P Wigan Athletic

Rochdale have lost their past four consecutive games in League One
Rochdale's League One game against local rivals Wigan on Tuesday has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A local referee inspected the Crown Oil Arena pitch on Monday but a succession of wet days left the surface unfit.

In a statement, Rochdale said they had investigated reversing the fixture, meaning they would face Wigan at the DW Stadium twice this season, and playing the game elsewhere.

However, the plans were unsuccessful, meaning the game had to be called off.

No new date has yet been set for the game to be played.

Tuesday 30th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan27186353134060
2Shrewsbury28177437201758
3Blackburn28168451262556
4Scunthorpe30149742301251
5Bradford30153124445-148
6Rotherham291451048361247
7Charlton2813783733446
8Peterborough2812794637943
9Portsmouth29133133433142
10Gillingham29101093432240
11Bristol Rovers29123144245-339
12Oxford Utd29108114443138
13Plymouth30108123339-638
14Doncaster30910113435-137
15Fleetwood29106134045-536
16Wimbledon2897122831-334
17Southend2997133549-1434
18Walsall2789103438-433
19Blackpool2989123440-633
20Northampton3096152850-2233
21MK Dons2879122940-1130
22Oldham3078154155-1429
23Rochdale26410122637-1122
24Bury2855182143-2220
View full League One table

