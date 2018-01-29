Rochdale P-P Wigan Athletic

Rochdale have lost their past four consecutive games in League One

Rochdale's League One game against local rivals Wigan on Tuesday has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A local referee inspected the Crown Oil Arena pitch on Monday but a succession of wet days left the surface unfit.

In a statement, Rochdale said they had investigated reversing the fixture, meaning they would face Wigan at the DW Stadium twice this season, and playing the game elsewhere.

However, the plans were unsuccessful, meaning the game had to be called off.

No new date has yet been set for the game to be played.