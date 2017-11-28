Scottish Championship
St Mirren0Livingston0

St Mirren v Livingston

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 7Magennis
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 5Buchanan
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21Stewart
  • 26McCart

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Mullin
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 3Longridge
  • 11Cadden
  • 19Carrick

Substitutes

  • 9Todorov
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 20Maley
  • 21Penrice
  • 22Henderson
  • 23De Vita
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Live Text

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Attempt blocked. Craig Halkett (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren148332617927
2Dundee Utd148331813527
3Livingston147522315826
4Dunfermline1465329151423
5Queen of Sth146442117422
6Morton145542015520
7Inverness CT144461518-316
8Dumbarton143651118-715
9Falkirk14167925-169
10Brechin140311928-193
