Montrose v Annan Athletic
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|11
|8
|1
|2
|29
|15
|14
|25
|2
|Montrose
|11
|7
|2
|2
|16
|12
|4
|23
|3
|Peterhead
|11
|7
|1
|3
|23
|12
|11
|22
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|11
|5
|4
|2
|18
|11
|7
|19
|5
|Elgin
|11
|5
|2
|4
|20
|16
|4
|17
|6
|Berwick
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|16
|7
|Annan Athletic
|11
|4
|2
|5
|13
|11
|2
|14
|8
|Clyde
|11
|2
|3
|6
|18
|26
|-8
|9
|9
|Edinburgh City
|11
|2
|0
|9
|6
|21
|-15
|6
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|11
|1
|2
|8
|4
|17
|-13
|5