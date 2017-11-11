Scottish League Two
Clyde15:00Stirling
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v Stirling Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1181229151425
2Montrose117221612423
3Peterhead1171323121122
4Stenhousemuir115421811719
5Elgin115242016417
6Berwick115151117-616
7Annan Athletic114251311214
8Clyde112361826-89
9Edinburgh City11209621-156
10Cowdenbeath11128417-135
