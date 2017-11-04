Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Poyet, Wright, Celtic, Zidane, Jack, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Losses at Rangers have more than doubled to £6.7m after severing ties with Sports Direct, figures show. Ibrox accounts reveal that chairman Dave King and his board forked out £3m to free themselves from their deal with Mike Ashley five years early. (Daily Record)

Gus Poyet is the latest high profile figure to be linked with Rangers' managerial vacancy. The 49-year-old Uruguayan, who managed in the English Premier League with Sunderland and won the League One title with Brighton, is out of work following his resignation from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua. (The Herald)

Dundee United are planning a move for St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright - after missing out on him two years ago. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers' Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic are one game away from breaking a 100-year-old British and club record run of 62 domestic games without defeat. (The Herald)

Graeme Murty says he is ready to become Rangers manager after watching the success of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. The Ibrox club's interim boss says: "This is the first and last time I will use the name Zidane. He hasn't done too badly in his first managerial job." (Daily Record)

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies insists the club are not being driven by the desire to make history - but the determination to remain the top side in Scotland. (Daily Record)

Ryan Jack will make his Scotland debut next week - at right back. The Rangers midfielder is to be used in defence when Malky Mackay takes charge of the national side face the Netherlands in a friendly at Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

Three wins, three clean sheets and sitting third in the Scottish Premiership - Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has praised defender Efe Ambrose for his role in the Edinburgh club's recent good form. "He is playing serenely," says Lennon. (Daily Mail)

Ahead of facing Celtic at McDiarmid Park, St Johnstone defender Steven Anderson believes the gulf between Brendan Rodgers' side and the rest of Scottish football is "bigger than any time in my career". (The Herald)

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Scott Brown has confirmed he will continue to make himself available for international duty for the foreseeable future. (Daily Express)

Ross Ford, Scotland's most capped player, is in danger of missing this month's Tests after picking up a chest injury in training. (The National)