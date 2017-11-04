Scottish League One: Ayr United edge ahead of Raith Rovers after both win

Craig Moore was one of Ayr's scorers away to Arbroath

Ayr United moved top of Scottish League One on goal difference after beating Arbroath 4-1.

Raith Rovers are level on points with Ayr but could not match their margin of victory in a 1-0 defeat of East Fife.

Alloa Athletic moved above the Fifers on goal difference by beating Airdrieonians 1-0.

Forfar Athletic got the better of Albion Rovers in a 4-3 victory that took them above Queen's Park, who went bottom after a 3-0 defeat at Stranraer.

At Gayfield, Lawrence Shankland scored either side of a David Gold own goal and Craig Moore struck before Gavin Swankie replied late on for Arbroath.

Lewis Vaughan's shot proved to be the only goal in Raith's win at Stark's Park.

Craig Malcolm got Alloa's goal at home to Airdrie and Andy Graham had a late penalty for the Wasps saved after Kieran MacDonald had fouled Paul Crossan.

Grant Anderson headed Stranraer in front and Steven Bell nodded their second before half-time with Ryan Wallace's late strike putting the game firmly beyond visitors Queen's Park.

At Cliftonhill, the first of the game's seven goals was scored from the penalty spot.

Alan Trouten converted for Rovers following Jamie Bain's foul on Joao Pereira Vitoria, but Alan Reid's own goal levelled matters.

Connor Shields fired Rovers back in front only for David Cox to head Forfar level and then put them in front with a shot.

Josh Peters stretched the visitors' advantage before Sean Higgins nodded one back for the hosts in added time.