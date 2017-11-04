Scottish League Two: Stirling Albion still clear at the top

Ross Kavanagh scored one and set up another in Stirling Albion's defeat of Edinburgh City

Stirling Albion maintained their two-point lead over Montrose in Scottish League Two with a 2-1 victory away to Edinburgh City.

Montrose also won on the road as bottom side Cowdenbeath lost 3-1 at home, with Cowden a point behind Edinburgh.

Peterhead are still a point off second place, having beaten Elgin City 2-0, while fourth-placed Stenhousemuir were held 1-1 by Clyde.

Annan Athletic and Berwick Rangers drew 0-0 in the day's other game.

Both Clyde and Cowdenbeath parted with their managers during the week, with Jim Chapman and Billy Brown leaving their posts.

Clyde, with under-20s coach Tony McNally in interim charge, found themselves behind as Mark McGuigan converted a penalty.

However, David Goodwillie struck from close range to level early in the second period.

That point took the Bully Wee three points clear of Edinburgh and four ahead of Cowdenbeath, who went two down in the opening 21 minutes against Montrose in their first match under caretaker duo Jim Moffat and John Ovenstone.

Terry Masson struck both - his second from a free-kick - before Robbie Buchanan headed one back for Cowden, only for Craig Johnston to nod Montrose's third.

Rory McAllister scored either side of half-time as Peterhead beat Elgin to stay in touch with the top two.

Stirling initially fell behind against Edinburgh when Scott Shepherd struck, but Ross Kavanagh fired Albion level before the break.

Kavanagh set up Callumn Morrison for the goal that kept Dave Mackay's side clear at the top.