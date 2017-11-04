Bristol City: Eros Pisano out for up to four months with torn hamstring

Full-back Eros Pisano's former clubs also include Palermo and Genoa

Bristol City defender Eros Pisano will be out of action for up to four months because of a torn hamstring.

The 30-year-old Italian went off in the ninth minute of City's midweek victory at Fulham in the Championship.

He has made eight appearances for the Robins since arriving from Hellas Verona in the summer.

A statement on the club website said scans had shown the extent of Pisano's injury and he had been "ruled out for three to four months".

Winger Jamie Paterson, 25, also missed Saturday's game against Cardiff with a hamstring problem, but is expected to return after the international break.