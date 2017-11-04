BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-0 West Brom: David Wagner 'over the moon' following win
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner labels his side's performance against West Brom as "one of the biggest moments" for the Terriers as they secure a 1-0 win over the Baggies.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
