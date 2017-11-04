Huddersfield head coach David Wagner labels his side's performance against West Brom as "one of the biggest moments" for the Terriers as they secure a 1-0 win over the Baggies.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.