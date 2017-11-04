FA Cup: Hyde v MK Dons FA Cup tie prompts EFL fireworks reminder

The red flare at the Hyde United-MK Dons went off in the home end

The EFL have issued a reminder about the danger of pyrotechnics at grounds after a flare was ignited at Friday's Hyde United-MK Dons FA Cup tie.

All 72 EFL clubs have signed a new Chairman's Charter to help put an end to the dangerous use of smoke bombs, flares and fireworks.

And EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "Taking pyrotechnics into our grounds is a criminal offence.

"Police will seek to impose a football ban order as an appropriate measure."

Any supporter found to be in breach of the terms of the charter will face a minimum three-season club ban.

The flare caused damage to Hyde's artificial pitch at Ewen Fields in Manchester

This follows a number of incidents in which supporters have suffered serious injuries, including a 15-year-old boy who required hospital treatment for lung damage after a smoke bomb was thrown.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both come under scrutiny following flares were let off at big European matches, while a man was charged with throwing one onto the pitch last season during non-league Stourbridge's FA Cup third round tie at Wycombe.