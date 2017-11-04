Martin Glenn says FA to introduce new grievance procedures by Christmas

Media playback is not supported on this device FA chief executive Martin Glenn speaks to Football Focus

New grievance and whistle-blowing procedures will be in place at the Football Association by Christmas, says chief executive Martin Glenn.

A parliamentary inquiry was highly critical of the FA's handling of discrimination claims against former England women's boss Mark Sampson.

Glenn said the FA is working with UK Sport to make changes.

"Football needs to change. We need to make it more in tune with 21st century society," he told Football Focus.

An independent barrister ruled in October that Sampson had made unacceptable "ill-judged attempts at humour" on two occasions to England players Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence.

Glenn, who has been in his role since 2015, said the FA had to learn lessons on how to deal with elite athletes who raise a grievance.

"We are working with UK Sport, because this issue is something a lot of other sports are facing," he continued.

"By Christmas, there'll be a new grievance procedure and a new whistle-blowing procedure, which I think is fit for purpose for an elite athlete to be able to challenge their employer."

The FA apologised to Aluko and Spence after the inquiry, with Glenn saying at the time that the FA needed a better way to support whistle-blowers.

Asked about his position, Glenn said he was self-critical but believed he was "more part of the solution that the problem".