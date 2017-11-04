John Terry: Aston Villa skipper suffers suspected broken metatarsal

John Terry's early exit added to the pain of a first home league defeat of the season for Steve Bruce's Villa

Aston Villa must wait on the full diagnosis of John Terry's injury after the former England captain suffered a suspected broken metatarsal in the home loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Skipper Terry was substituted on 20 minutes, when Villa were one down, and he was followed off by winger Robert Snodgrass who aggravated a rib injury.

"It doesn't look good for John," Villa boss Bruce told BBC WM.

"We don't yet know the extent but he's gone to hospital for scans and x-rays."

Terry, 36, had played every minute of Villa's 16 matches in the Championship this season, following his summer arrival on a free transfer from Chelsea.

It was his 514th league game of a career in which he has made 739 club appearances and won 78 caps for England.

Villa lost the game 2-1, their first home defeat in the Championship this season.

Bruce added: "It was an awful afternoon compounded by the loss of Snoddy and John.

"I took a calculated gamble with Snoddy as he wanted to play. But he'd cracked a couple of ribs and you could see he was in discomfort

"He was upset when he came off but that's typically Snoddy. I know from personal experience it's not easy playing with injections and strapping."