Leigh Griffiths: Celtic forward misses Scotland friendly against Netherlands

Leigh Griffiths will not add to his 17 Scotland caps against Netherlands

International friendly: Scotland v Netherlands Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will miss Scotland's friendly with Netherlands because of a calf injury.

Griffiths, 27, was not in Celtic's squad as they beat St Johnstone 4-0 on Saturday.

"He won't play," Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said. "He had a slight calf injury from our game during the week [in the defeat by Bayern Munich].

"He had a scan and it's not overly serious, but it will probably be a week to 10 days, which is unfortunate."

Having scored four goals in his past five international appearances, Griffiths was one of only three forwards selected by interim Scotland coach Malky Mackay for the meeting with the Dutch.

Uncapped Jason Cummings is included as well as Ryan Christie, who can operate in midfield or attack.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Hull City)

Defenders: Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Paul Hanlon (Hibernian), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Christophe Berra (Hearts)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Scott Brown (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Ryan Christie (Aberdeen* on loan from Celtic), Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest)