Swansea City stuck in vicious cycle, says manager Paul Clement

Swansea striker Tammy Abraham looks dejected after a fifth home loss in the Premier League

Paul Clement says his Swansea City side must end their "vicious cycle of poor performance, bad result" if they are to claw their way out of another Premier League relegation battle.

Saturday's 1-0 loss to Brighton was the Swans' fifth failure from six home league games this season, plunging them back into the bottom three.

Clement, however, still believes he is capable of turning the team's fortunes around.

"No doubt at all," said the manager.

"The responsibility is down to me, the staff and the players. We will continue to work hard. We need to find a way to work even harder.

"We might have to grind a result out somewhere, we might have to win ugly just to stop this vicious cycle of poor performance, bad result, poor performance, bad result.

"A lot of the players in this group have been in this situation before and we have belief we can get out of it, but we don't want this continuing on and on and on. We have to do something about it soon."

Former Swansea and Wales striker Ian Walsh on Radio Wales "Swansea played like 11 individuals. It was disappointing, it was embarrassing and for the first time this season, after that performance and looking at the lack of quality, these are worrying times for Swansea City. And if that's the case then Paul Clement has got to be worried about his position as well."

There was a hostile atmosphere inside the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, with Swansea's fans booing their team and turning on the club's American owners, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, chairman Huw Jenkins and the directors with chants of: "Get out of our club."

The animosity bore striking resemblance to last season, when the club's American takeover and subsequent poor results saw the Swans play under three managers before eventually avoiding relegation.

"I think it affected the team, I think it affected some individuals, but our job is to deal with that," Clement said of the atmosphere.

"We're professionals, we have to be able to deal with good times, bad times, times of indifference. At the moment we're in a really bad moment, no question about it. But together, with me at the front, we have to find a way to get a victory.

"We've lost seven games now, six games by a goal, the margin of the results is tight but the level of that performance, I can't say we deserved anything."