Premier League results: Burnley win to go sixth, Swansea drop into relegation zone
Burnley are only outside of the top four on goal difference as they beat Southampton, while Swansea dropped into the relegation zone.
Sam Vokes' 81st-minute strike gave Burnley a 1-0 win at St Mary's Stadium and put them on level points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
Swansea's 1-0 defeat to Brighton at the Liberty Stadium, coupled with Bournemouth's 1-0win at Newcastle, saw the Welsh side fall to 18th, with the Cherries leapfrogging them into 17th place.
In Scotland, Celtic broke their own 100-year-old British record of 62 domestic games without defeat, as they beat St Johnstone 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership.
