Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund to go four points clear in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund to open a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
Arjen Robben fired the champions ahead with a curling effort from just inside the area before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 from Joshua Kimmich's pass.
Defender David Alaba added the third.
Third-placed Dortmund, who brought on Jadon Sancho as a substitute, scored a late consolation through Marc Bartra but fell six points behind Bayern.
London-born Sancho, a 17-year-old former Manchester City youth forward, replaced Andriy Yarmolenko, who had earlier twice been denied by Sven Ulreich.
Ulreich also kept out a stinging shot by leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
At the other end, Lewandowski had a header saved at point-blank range by Roman Burki.
The match had been billed as a major test of Bayern's title credentials - and they passed it with a clinical display to win a fourth successive league match.
Bayern - looking to win the Bundesliga title for the sixth successive season - have won six games and drawn two since an unexpected 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim on 9 September.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 5Bartra
- 25PapastathopoulosSubstituted forToljanat 42'minutes
- 36ToprakBooked at 59mins
- 29SchmelzerBooked at 9mins
- 33Weigl
- 27Castro
- 9YarmolenkoSubstituted forSanchoat 80'minutes
- 23KagawaSubstituted forGötzeat 68'minutes
- 22Pulisic
- 17Aubameyang
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 7Sancho
- 8Sahin
- 10Götze
- 13Guerreiro
- 15Toljan
- 21Schürrle
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRafinhaat 74'minutes
- 8Javi MartínezBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRudyat 81'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Robben
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forVidalat 84'minutes
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 13Rafinha
- 17Boateng
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 23Vidal
- 24Tolisso
- 28Wriedt
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 81,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Bayern München 3. Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal replaces James Rodríguez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München).
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Javi Martínez because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze tries a through ball, but Jeremy Toljan is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Jeremy Toljan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Castro.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces David Alaba because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Alaba (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).