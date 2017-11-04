Angers 0-5 Paris Saint Germain

Match ends, Angers 0, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Edinson Cavani scored twice and moved past 100 Ligue 1 goals for Paris St-Germain in their 5-0 thrashing of mid-table Angers.
Kylian Mbappe also hit two goals in the unbeaten league leaders' victory.
PSG were already two up, through Mbappe and Julian Draxler, when Cavani struck after 30 minutes for his 100th goal in France's top flight.
The Uruguayan forward doubled his tally after an hour to move onto 13 goals from 11 appearances this season.
Neymar's thigh injury kept the £200m world record signing out for PSG , who were also without Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria after their partners gave birth in recent days.
Mbappe, 18, grabbed his third and fourth league goals since his summer loan move from Monaco to help keep PSG ahead of his parent club.
Monaco remain in second place, four points behind PSG, after they trounced Guingamp 6-0 at home with two goals apiece from Guido Carrillo and Adama Traore, and one each for Keita Balde and Fabinho.
Nantes moved into third after a 2-1 win at home over Toulouse.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
