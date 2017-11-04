Rangers 3-0 Partick Thistle: Results matter most to interim boss Murty

Graeme Murty is in temporary charge for the second time in 2017

Graeme Murty insists he will let results do the talking after his second straight win as Rangers interim boss.

The Ibrox side beat visitors Partick Thistle 3-0 with Ross McCrorie, Daniel Candeias and Josh Windass on target.

Murty, who has been linked with the role on a formal basis, was also briefly in charge before Pedro Caixinha's short reign as manager.

"I will never ever shout my own attributes or plaudits from the rooftops," said Murty, 42.

"I am a very big believer in doing a very good job and allowing the job to speak for itself. I really enjoyed this week in training."

Earlier this year, Murty oversaw two wins, two defeats and a draw and took charge again following Caixinha's sacking to oversee last week's win away to Hearts.

"We played really well in the first half, the second half was frustrating," he said of the win against Thistle.

"I just said to them that I will never criticise them for winning, never criticise them for scoring those goals, but we know that we can do better and they agreed with me.

"This is not the benchmark, this is not the standard they want to aspire to. They want to get better, which is very pleasing for a manager to hear."

Alan Archibald lamented the manner of the goals his Partick Thistle side lost at Ibrox.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "We got into good areas but we didn't quite do enough with it when we got in the final third, which is disappointing, but it comes down to goals we lost today and we lost very poor goals. We gave Rangers two goals rather than make them work for it.

Windass scored for the second week running

"It was disappointing to lose a goal from a set play. We were comfortable for the first 15 minutes without hurting Rangers.

"We're playing a shape just now that we're just trying to find a way, with our injuries, to get victories and this is a tough place to come regardless of what's going on in the background.

"At 1-0, you're still in the game then we gave them another goal with the second one and the time of the goals was sore today.

"The third goal's a terrible goal to give away. It's a slack back header that presented Rangers a one-on-one. Three-nil, the game's over."

The Jags had gone three games unbeaten, including two wins, and remain two points above Kilmarnock, who visit Hearts on Sunday, and Dundee, who lost at Hibernian.

"We've got nine big games before the winter break now and we need to make sure we take points in them," added Archibald.

"Hopefully, we'll get a couple of injuries back. We were down to the bare bones today in terms of we couldn't even fill the bench so that couple of weeks [over the international break] will be vital for us getting Chris Erskine back, hopefully Martin Woods and then maybe getting a couple of long-term ones back into December.

"We had eight missing today. It's hard for a club like ours with that kind of personnel missing but it's not a an excuse. The goals we give away today weren't anything to do with injuries."