Jade Moore: England Women and Reading midfielder suffers serious ankle injury

Jade Moore was part of the England side which was beaten by the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2017

England and Reading midfielder Jade Moore has been ruled out of action for four months after sustaining a serious ankle injury.

The 27-year-old was hurt in the 5-0 win at Bristol City last Saturday and needs an operation.

The injury rules Moore out of England's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan this month.

"It's an unusual injury and needs to be repaired surgically," Reading Women head of medical Pete Lion said.

