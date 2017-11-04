Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side's 1-0 victory away against Newcastle is a "massive win" for the Cherries after Steve Cook's injury-time winner lifts them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

MATCH REPORT:Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.