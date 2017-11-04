BBC Sport - FA Cup: Peterborough United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers highlights
Highlights: Peterborough United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers
- From the section Football
Andy Cook climbed off the bench to earn non-league Tranmere an FA Cup replay following a 1-1 draw at League One Peterborough in the first round.
Substitute Cook had only been on the pitch for four minutes when heading Rovers' leveller. He converted a 72nd-minute cross from the right by former Peterborough man Jeff Hughes.
MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers
Available to UK users only.
Watch all the FA Cup first round goals here.