Andy Cook climbed off the bench to earn non-league Tranmere an FA Cup replay following a 1-1 draw at League One Peterborough in the first round.

Substitute Cook had only been on the pitch for four minutes when heading Rovers' leveller. He converted a 72nd-minute cross from the right by former Peterborough man Jeff Hughes.

MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

