Barnsley sign former Orient striker Victor Adeboyejo on three-year deal

Victor Adeboyejo made his Orient debut against Peterborough in League One in 2014

Barnsley have signed former Leyton Orient striker Victor Adeboyejo on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old Nigerian left Orient in the summer after making 14 appearances last season, scoring once.

Adeboyejo has played for Barnsley's Under-23 side and had trial spells with a number of Premier League clubs.

"He's got a real chance to work hard and impress now, we want to see him pushing for the first team," boss Paul Heckingbttom told the club website.