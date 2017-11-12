Match ends, Manchester City Women 4, Bristol City WFC 0.
Manchester City Women 4-0 Bristol City Women
Manchester City moved to the top of the Women's Super League with a convincing victory over Bristol City.
Izzy Christiansen's penalty put the hosts ahead at the Academy Stadium after she was brought down in the area.
Claire Emslie doubled the lead before the break as she ghosted into the box and slotted in.
Abbie McManus made sure of City's fifth straight league win in the second half with a curling left-footed effort before Jen Beattie scored a fourth.
Former leaders Chelsea drop to second after a 2-2 draw at Reading.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 11Christiansen
- 22EmslieSubstituted forTooneat 90+3'minutes
- 16RossSubstituted forParrisat 68'minutes
- 7LawleySubstituted forCampbellat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 12Stanway
- 14Morgan
- 17Parris
- 18Toone
- 20Campbell
- 21Hourihan
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 4Matthews
- 6Kerkdijk
- 12Allen
- 8HumphreySubstituted forWooleyat 80'minutes
- 7Arthur
- 9DanielsSubstituted forFergussonat 68'minutes
- 20BiesmansSubstituted forPalmerat 85'minutes
- 21Turner
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 10Fergusson
- 13Watson
- 14Palmer
- 19Wilson
- 27Wooley
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 4, Bristol City WFC 0.
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ella Toone replaces Claire Emslie.
Attempt saved. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Bristol City WFC 0. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claire Emslie.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Aimee Palmer replaces Julie Biesmans.
Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC).
Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Jessica Wooley replaces Carla Humphrey.
Attempt missed. Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Megan Campbell replaces Melissa Lawley.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Olivia Fergusson replaces Yana Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Nikita Parris replaces Jane Ross.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Bristol City WFC 0. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jane Ross.
Attempt missed. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Chloe Arthur.
Attempt missed. Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Loren Dykes.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Carla Humphrey.
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC).
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Bristol City WFC 0. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Flo Allen.
Attempt missed. Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).