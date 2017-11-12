Manchester City Women 4-0 Bristol City Women

Izzy Christiansen's penalty gave Manchester City an early lead

Manchester City moved to the top of the Women's Super League with a convincing victory over Bristol City.

Izzy Christiansen's penalty put the hosts ahead at the Academy Stadium after she was brought down in the area.

Claire Emslie doubled the lead before the break as she ghosted into the box and slotted in.

Abbie McManus made sure of City's fifth straight league win in the second half with a curling left-footed effort before Jen Beattie scored a fourth.

Former leaders Chelsea drop to second after a 2-2 draw at Reading.