Arsenal Women 3-0 Sunderland Ladies

Jordan Nobbs scored Arsenal's third with a free-kick

Arsenal scored three second-half goals to beat Sunderland in Women's Super League 1.

Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn nodded in Jordan Nobbs' free-kick to give Arsenal the lead just before the hour mark at Meadow Park.

Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema curled in a fine second from long range shortly after to make it 2-0.

Nobbs sealed the win with an excellent free-kick as Sunderland only had one shot on target.