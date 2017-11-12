Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, Sunderland Ladies 0.
Arsenal Women 3-0 Sunderland Ladies
Arsenal scored three second-half goals to beat Sunderland in Women's Super League 1.
Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn nodded in Jordan Nobbs' free-kick to give Arsenal the lead just before the hour mark at Meadow Park.
Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema curled in a fine second from long range shortly after to make it 2-0.
Nobbs sealed the win with an excellent free-kick as Sunderland only had one shot on target.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 13Moorhouse
- 3Mitchell
- 16Quinn
- 19Rose
- 8NobbsSubstituted forJamesat 87'minutes
- 17O'Reilly
- 20Janssen
- 21van de DonkSubstituted forWilliamsonat 73'minutes
- 9Carter
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forEvansat 80'minutes
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 6Williamson
- 14Taylor
- 18Evans
- 22James
- 24Hinds
- 31Thomas
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 4Stewart
- 6WilliamsBooked at 41mins
- 14Sharp
- 5SjomanBooked at 58mins
- 8Lipka
- 7RamshawSubstituted forBrownat 77'minutes
- 11Wyne
- 20BruinenbergSubstituted forJoiceat 60'minutes
- 37Staniforth
- 28GallowaySubstituted forKorenat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 9Koren
- 17Joice
- 18Lambert
- 21Stonehouse
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Sunderland Ladies 0.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Attempt saved. Simona Koren (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.
Hand ball by Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lauren James replaces Jordan Nobbs.
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.
Attempt missed. Simona Koren (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lisa Evans replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Danielle Brown replaces Keira Ramshaw.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Sunderland Ladies 0. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Simona Koren replaces Bridget Galloway.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Leah Williamson replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Sunderland Ladies 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Foul by Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women).
Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Abbey Joice replaces Dominique Bruinenberg.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 0. Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) from a free kick with a header to the top right corner.
Booking
Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).
Hand ball by Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.