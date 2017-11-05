Coleraine manager Oran Kearney secures award hat-trick

Jamie McGonigle scored a late winner for Coleraine against Linfield in October

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has added the October Manager of the Month prize to his August and September awards.

The Bannsiders manager becomes only the third man to collect the accolade three times in a row as his side built up an 11-point lead at the top of the league.

David Jeffrey completed the hat-trick in 2007 during his time at Linfield, while Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin repeated the feat in 2014.

"It's an honour for me to win this for the third time in a row," said Kearney.

"David Jeffrey and Tommy Breslin are two of the best managers in the history of Irish League football, so to be mentioned in the same sentence is superb.

"But this award isn't just about me. It's about the great staff I have at the club and our players, who have been superb for me this season."

In October, Coleraine claimed Premiership wins over Linfield, Cliftonville, Glentoran and Ballinamallard United as the Bannsiders retained top spot in the division.

They started the month of November well by drawing 2-2 with nearest rivals Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Saturday to maintain their 14-match unbeaten start to the league season.

"We are not into records - we are about trying to pick up three points in every game we play in," added Kearney.

"We have our own targets to try and achieve and that's what we're bent on doing at this point in time. We don't talk about staying unbeaten in the dressing room."

Coleraine have a two-week break before their next fixture away to Linfield on Saturday 18 November.