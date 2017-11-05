Scottish Gossip: Celtic, McCoist,Rangers, McInnes,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scott Brown has hailed Celtic's British record-breaking run of 63 games unbeaten as the crowning glory of his career. The captain led Brendan Rodgers' side over the line and past the 100-year-old mark of 62 games without a domestic defeat previously held by Willie Maley's legendary side. (Sunday Mail)

Ally McCoist is the frontrunner to be named the new Sunderland manager. The former Black Cats striker, who has been out of management since leaving Rangers in 2014, has been identified by Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain as the man to take the English Championship club forward. (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes says his sloppy Aberdeen side only have themselves to blame for slipping three points behind Premiership leaders Celtic, following the draw with Hamilton. (Sunday Mail)

Jason Holt insists Rangers ' players would support a move to make interim manager Graeme Murty their permanent boss. (Sunday Mail)

Malky Mackay will reward Callum McGregor's excellent form for Celtic with his first Scotland cap on Thursday against the Netherlands at Pittodrie. (Sunday Herald)

Dedryck Boyata admits the pain of costly mistakes against Bayern Munich was harder to handle for Celtic than being dismantled by the Germans or PSG. (Sunday Herald)