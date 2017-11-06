Wales: Jonny Williams withdraws from squad for France & Panama

Jonny Williams has made 18 appearances for Wales

International football: France v Wales Date: Friday, 10 November Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Jonny Williams has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the friendly matches against France and Panama.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has been replaced by Barnsley's Ryan Hedges.

Chris Coleman's team face France in Paris on Friday and then host Panama in Cardiff on 14 November.

Wales were already without Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, fellow forward Hal Robson-Kanu of West Brom and Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws, who are all injured.

Williams is on loan at Sunderland after previous spells with Ipswich.

Coleman has called up Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw as a replacement for Bale, while Wigan Athletic's Lee Evans has been added in place of Huws, who has an Achilles injury.

Robson-Kanu has been replaced by Barnsley's Lloyd Isgrove.

Wales: Hennessey, Ward, Maxwell, Davies, Chester, Taylor, Gunter, Lockyer, A Williams, Ampadu, Allen, Edwards, King, Ledley, Ramsey, Evans, Hedges, Watkins, Bradshaw, Isgrove, Vokes, Lawrence, Brooks, Woodburn.