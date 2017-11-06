FA Cup: Truro City boss Lee Hodges proud of side after Charlton loss

Truro City had never played a Football League side in a competitive fixture before

Truro City manager Lee Hodges has praised his side after their FA Cup run came to an end with a 3-1 first round loss at Charlton Athletic.

The White Tigers had never progressed beyond the third qualifying round before this season's competition.

"I'm very proud of making it to the first round, it's an achievement in itself," Hodges told BBC Cornwall.

"On another day - we did create a hell of a lot of chances - who knows what might have happened."

City became the first Cornish side for 48 years to make it to the first round.

Goalscorer Tyler Harvey had another chance well saved, while also having an effort cleared off the line and hitting the bar in stoppage time.

"In games like this you don't get many chances so I was lucky to take one of them, but If I'd have taken a few more it would have been an even better day," former Plymouth Argyle youngster Harvey said.

"I feel a bit hard done by if I'm honest," Harvey added. "They're a good side, but we also had chances and I'm gutted."

City took more than 1,000 fans to the game - their biggest away support since they won the FA Vase in 2007.

"They were fantastic," manager Hodges said of the supporters.

"Every week we always go over to see them because of all the effort they put in.

"It was nice from Charlton as well, there were a lot of fans that stayed form Charlton that clapped the boys off and we appreciate that.

"We must have done something right, and put in a really tough performance and given them a game, for them to do that."