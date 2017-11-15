Women's Champions League - 2nd Leg
Rosengård Women17:30Chelsea Ladies
Venue: Malmö IP

Rosengard Women v Chelsea Ladies (Weds)

Chelsea's Ji So-Yun in action against Rosengard in the Women's Champions League
Ji So-Yun may be recalled to Chelsea starting team for the second leg of their Women's Champions League last 16 tie
Women's Champions League - Last-16 second leg
Venue: Malmo Idrottsplats Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT
Coverage: BBC Sport website report and reaction

Chelsea travel to Sweden looking to seal a place in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the first time, having beaten Rosengard 3-0 in the home leg of their last-16 tie.

Ramona Bachmann, who was among the scorers at Kingsmeadow, was rested for Sunday's WSL game with Reading.

Ji So-Yun was also an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw.

Karen Carney and Eniola Aluko both started and scored against Reading to push for inclusion in Emma Hayes' XI.

The draw at Adams Park saw the Londoners drop their first Women's Super League One points of the season, with their only defeat in all competitions so far this term coming in the previous round of the Champions League, away to Bayern Munich.

Since returning from the first-leg in England, Rosengard concluded their domestic season with a 1-0 defeat by Hammarby.

The Malmo club finished the season second in the table, nine points adrift of champions Linkopings.

