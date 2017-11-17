Hibernian v St Johnstone

Northern Irishmen Tommy Wright and Neil Lennon will be in opposition again on Saturday

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch and defender David Gray are expected to be fit for Hibernian's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

Both went off injured during the victory over Dundee on 4 November.

Steven Whittaker, Darren McGregor, Liam Fontaine and Danny Swanson are all likely to remain sidelined.

Michael O'Halloran and Murray Davidson are back in the Saints squad while Stefan Scougall and Chris Millar have returned to training.

Brian Easton, however, remains out with an injured knee.

Hibs have won their last four Premiership games while Saints have taken one point from a possible 18.

Hibernian have won just once in their past five league meetings with St Johnstone.

Saints have only tasted defeat twice in their past eight trips to Hibs in the top flight, the most recent of which was in December 2013.

Hibs have won their past two home Premiership matches, and are looking to win three on the bounce at home in the top flight for the first time since November 2012.

St Johnstone have failed to score in their past six games - five defeats and a draw.

Hibernian left-back Lewis Stevenson: "We maybe took a bit of time to get going, our form was a bit sketchy to start off with, but we have found a good way of playing and things are going well.

"But it can change quickly, we really need to be on our toes.

"When we are on form and teams are coming to us on a bad run, they can have nothing to lose and that's when you need to be on your toes."

St Johnstone midfielder Paul Paton: "We just haven't been good enough.

"We can make excuses and say we have had injuries or this and that. The bottom line is we just haven't been good enough, other teams have been better.

"We just need to get back to what we are good at and I am sure if we do that, we will start getting points again.

"Three points against anyone would give us a boost."