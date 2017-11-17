Rangers v Hamilton Academical

Hamilton lost 4-1 to Rangers at home earlier in the campaign

Rangers have defender Fabio Cardoso back from a broken nose for Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hamilton Academical.

Midfielder Graham Dorrans does not need ankle surgery after seeing a specialist but will miss the visit of Accies; Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter remain out.

Hamilton could have several players back with Ali Crawford and Georgios Sarris both back in training.

Massimo Donati is back in contention following suspension.

Grant Gillespie played 90 minutes for the Under-20s in midweek, while Shaun Want is making good progress in his return to fitness.

Rangers are a point behind Hibernian in third, and three adrift of Aberdeen in second, while ninth-placed Accies are four points above Dundee at the bottom.

Match stats

Rangers have won 12 of their past 13 league meetings with Hamilton Academical, the other being a draw.

However, Accies are unbeaten in their past three Premiership games.

Ibrox forward Alfredo Morelos has been involved in more goals in the Premiership than any other player this season, with six goals and two assists.

Hamilton winger David Templeton has netted in consecutive games in the Scottish top flight for the first time since December 2010 when he was at Hearts.

Pre-match views:

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass admits the players are too embarrassed to discuss their quest for a third straight victory, having not achieved the feat since winning four in a row last December.

"It's a bit weird that we are even trying to win three games in a row, to be honest," said Windass.

"If we do it's a good thing to achieve considering our recent form, but a club of this size shouldn't even be thinking about winning three games in a row.

"We have never really spoken about it. It's a bit more embarrassing that we've not won three games in a row than talking about it.

"We've just not been good enough, that's the bottom line. There's nothing else I can really put my finger on. We've not been good enough and it's something we need to put right."

Hamilton midfielder Darren Lyon admits his return to fitness has been like trying to establish himself in the first team all over again, having been out for eight months last season and having to wait until 21 October before his first league outing this term.

"I have maybe not played as much but it's just important I keep myself fit this season, that's the most important thing, and play as many games as possible.

"I was back before the end of the season and played 15 minutes in the play-off final against Dundee United and then we had the break, so that kind of stopped things a bit because you need to go and train yourself.

"But it's good to be back now. I have been there (on the sidelines) a few times but it doesn't get any easier."