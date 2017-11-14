FA Cup - First Round - Replay
Scunthorpe19:45Northampton
Venue: Glanford Park

Scunthorpe United v Northampton Town

  • From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th November 2017

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45GuiseleyGuiseley
  • BuryBury19:45WokingWoking
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
View all FA Cup scores

Top Stories

Explore the BBC